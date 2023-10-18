Israel, humanitarian zone in Gaza for international humanitarian aid

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the creation of a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip where humanitarian aid will be delivered to the population of the Palestinian enclave. The announcement comes after days of negotiations with Egypt and the United States, on the day the American president is scheduled to visit Israel Joe Biden.

The humanitarian zone will be created in the area of Al-Mawasinear Khan Younis, where ”gli international humanitarian aid they will be provided as needed” and where the Palestinian population is asked to go. The Israeli army released a map of the area.

The president of the United States Joe Biden – which is on Air Force One flying to Tel Aviv to meet the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu – will ask “difficult questions” during his meetings with Israeli leaders: the White House spokesman said, John Kirbyto journalists traveling on the plane.

Kirby explained that Biden wants to get a sense from the Israelis about their goals in the coming days; and he added that the United States is optimistic that humanitarian aid will arrive Gaza. The agency reports it Reuters.

Gaza, Israel: 304 soldiers have died since the conflict began

The Israeli army says it has identified two others dead soldiers from the start of the fighting thereafter to the attack on Hamas on October 7, bringing Israel’s total military death toll to 304.

Israeli army to Gaza population: move south of the Strip

The Israeli army has renewed its appeal to the population of Gaza to move to the south of the Strip in the al-Mawasi area where “the international humanitarian aid they will be provided as needed.” The military spokesman said this.

Moscow: attack on Gaza hospital, shocking crime

The attacks on a hospital in Gaza they are “a shocking crime and an inhumane act”. Thus the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovacommented to Radio Sputnik the raid on the al-Ahli facility in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths. Zakharova, the agency writes Taxthen added that Israel should provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack.

Army releases aerial photos, “there were no jets over Gaza hospital”

The Israeli army released aerial images, “before and after the failed launch of a Islamic Jihad rocket“, which would show that there were no Israeli planes over the hospital in Gaza City. The images, also published on Xshow the site of the explosion “with no visible signs of a crater,” alongside “an example of a crater” caused by air forces at another site.

