German arms exports rose with the start of the invasion of Ukraine to their highest levels: 8.34 billion euros, the volume of supplies authorized by the Olaf Scholz government this year, more than a quarter of which left to Ukraine.

It is the second highest total in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) -behind that registered in 2021- and it occurs in the first year in power of the social democrat Scholz, at the head of a tripartite with the Greens and the Liberal Party (FDP). It should be noted, however, that the eco-pacifist formation has not only supported arms supplies to Ukraine after the invasion, but even before it began, it called for a more active contribution to the defense of that country.

Its most relevant minister, that of the Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, had raised blisters among his party, when he spoke out in 2021 after a trip to Ukraine, still as leader of the Greens in the opposition, in favor of supplying arms to That country.

The authorization of all war exports corresponds to his department, which has placed the green minister in complex situations. His co-religionist in Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, shares that position and in fact rose to that position in 2021 demanding a “more critical” stance towards Moscow.

In the 16 years in power of her predecessor, the conservative Angela Merkel, Germany’s arms exports almost always fell below 6 billion euros. Only in 2021 were more than 9,000.