Ukrainian President Selenskyj (archive) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj believes that attacks on targets in Russia make sense so that “the consequences of the Russian war come home.” But in his view, something is still missing.

Kiev – According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine must continue its far-reaching strikes against Russia. “Ukraine must strike, really far-reaching strikes against the Russian occupier,” Zelensky said in his evening video address about the recent attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against targets on Russian territory. The attacks on Russian airfields, oil refineries and logistics facilities are particularly effective “when the consequences of the Russian war come home and the enemy has no place for peace in the occupied territories of our country.”

The Ukrainian military recently attacked targets on Russian territory several times. Drone attacks set fire to several fuel depots. The Russian Telegram channel Mash distributed videos that allegedly show such fires in the Rostov region. Governor Vasily Golubyev confirmed attacks on the Kamensk and Morozovsk districts, in which several objects were damaged. 55 Ukrainian drones were counted over the Rostov region alone, he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian drone taking off (archive) © Andriy Andriyenko/AP/dpa

According to Mash reports, the attacks also targeted the Russian air bases Morozovsk and Millerovo in the region. At the Morozovsk air base, an ammunition depot was hit with glide bombs, the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev said. There was no confirmation of this from the Russian side.

Ukraine also claimed responsibility for sinking a Russian submarine. A combined attack using missiles and explosive boats hit a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system and sank a diesel-powered submarine in the naval port of Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the General Staff in Kiev announced. The submarine “Rostov-on-Don”, a Kilo-class boat launched just ten years ago, sank immediately.

A Russian Kilo-class submarine (archive) © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press S/AP/dpa

The report of the sinking could not be independently confirmed. There was no comment from the Russian side.

Zelensky reiterated his call to Ukraine’s Western partners to give their permission to use the heavy weapons they have made available – cruise missiles and rockets – against targets on Russian territory. “We need this decision so that we can use all weapons that can be effective,” said Zelensky. So far, Ukraine can only use combat drones of its own production, but the explosive power of such weapons is usually not sufficient.

“We must protect the lives of our people and end the war on Ukraine’s terms,” ​​Zelensky explained his demand. “And every blow that responds precisely to the Russian bombs, that destroys Russian logistics and Russian bases, that makes it harder for the occupier to stay on our land – every such blow brings a just end to the war closer.”

Thanks to partners for sanctions against Moscow

Zelensky once again thanked his country’s partners for their support, especially for their pressure on Moscow. “All sanctions, all decisions, every form of pressure on the aggressor because of this war must continue to work and be strengthened so that the Russian state cannot circumvent the sanctions,” said Zelensky. “The more difficult it is for Moscow to maintain its military production and supply the army, the more it will actually force Russia to make peace.”

Fighting on various fronts

Military personnel from both sides reported fighting on almost all fronts in Ukraine. Once again, the region west of Donbass was the scene of heavy fighting, as Russian and Ukrainian military leaders reported in unison. No information was given about possible front shifts in favor of one of the warring parties. dpa