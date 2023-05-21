The review bombing works? In some cases yes. For example, War Thunder has recently been attacked by its own players who have started posting negative reviews on Steam, bringing the game’s rating to the status of “Extremely negative(Recent ratings, overall remain “Mostly Positive.”) Why? The team announced plans to change how War Thunder’s economy works, and players didn’t agree.

More precisely, Gaijin, developer and publisher of War Thunder, has communicated to the players the plans to implement a series of changes to the economy of the game, which is based on the SL (Silver Lions) currency to purchase vehicles, mods and repair damaged vehicles after matches , and Research Points (RP) to research new vehicles and units before you can buy them. Such changes would basically make it much more difficult to progress through the game after matches without paying real money.

There special currency GE (Golden Eagles), obtainable by spending real money, can be used to buy SL and according to players it is increasingly necessary to use it to power up. Before any further changes arrived, therefore, players immediately started protesting War Thunder.

War Thunder suffers a bombardment but of a different type than the developers intended

This has caused a change in the recent rating of the game on Steam. In response, Gaijin said, “We have been following the feedback closely and have seen that although some players generally agree with us, there are also players who feel these changes are not helpful for them. For this reason, we have decided not to implement the changes to the economy”.

That said, Ganji he’s certainly not a fan of review bombingas “review bombing hurts the game as new players simply won’t try it, while it doesn’t raise awareness of the problems you’ve noticed. If your goal isn’t to hurt the game, please use other, less destructive ways.”

Review bombing can certainly be used negatively, we told you about it in our recent article.