Gaijin Entertainment continues to improve its war MMO video game. You can play it on consoles and PC.

Red skies It has been a huge change for War Thunder. The video game of Gaijin Entertainment, one of the leading war MMOs on the market, added a great amalgam of land, sea and air vehicles in which to distribute gunpowder and lead on its maps inspired by some of the most recognizable battle fronts in the world. armed conflicts of the 20th century. Its developers continue to work on the software with the aim of adapting it to user requests.

Among the most outstanding novelties is a new visualization of the different statistics of each software weapon, giving you a quick glance at the capabilities of your arsenal. The draw distance has also been increased in the latest patch, allowing players to see allied and rival vehicles at greater distances than previously seen. In relation to the distance, the flares have also been improved, key in night battles.

Play War Thunder for free

The War Thunder improvements have not ended there: Gaijin Entertainment has also made game performance modifications with virtual reality headsets and it has improved the control of the march of the tanks in high territories or the operation of the accelerators in some aircraft. You can check the rest of the news and corrections applied to the software in the official website of the game.

War Thunder is a F2P and MMO video game developed by Gaijin Entertainment. It allows you to battle with vehicles armed and ready to sow fire, gunpowder and lead on land, sea and air and opens with some of the most spectacular recreations of authentic warlike conflicts. Play War Thunder for free now from the link and launch into battle.

More about: War Thunder and Gaijin Entertainment.