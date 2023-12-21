













A user of War Thunder this time uploaded the plans and information of the Norinko VT-4 tank. But not everything ended there, another one too uploaded the manual for driving an M2A2 Bradley armored vehicle. The point is that this data should only be in the possession of the armed forces that use it.

Although the information has apparently already been deleted, it does not mean that it was available on the game forums. The moderators constantly ask players to stop doing it, but it keeps happening. Especially because it could cause big problems for developers.

As we mentioned, this is not the first time something like this has happened in War Thunder. A few months ago, plans for some fighter jets were uploaded to their forums. Even in networks there is already a counter for the days that their forums have gone without containing military secrets. Evidently it just rebooted.

Why does this happen in War Thunder?

War Thunder It's a game where Users use different military vehicles to fight each other. Its developers boast that the way each transport behaves and attacks is very realistic. Which generates quite curious discussions.

If players believe that a vehicle does not act as it does in real life, they can complain on the forums. The surreal thing is that some users upload classified documents to prove their point. What kind of people play this title? Spies?

