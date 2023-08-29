The two years of pandemic followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine threaten the education and school trajectory of Ukrainian children, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned on Tuesday.

The UN agency stresses that both children who stayed in Ukraine and those who fled the country after the Russian invasion in February 2022 see their fourth school year disrupted.

Total, Conflict and exile threaten education for 6.7 million Ukrainian children and youth ages 3-18denounced Regina de Dominicis, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

Children in this former Soviet republic already show widespread signs of loss of knowledge, especially in their command of the Ukrainian language, reading and mathematics, the expert warned, after visiting the country.

In a statement to the press in Geneva, De Dominicis specified that more than 1,300 schools were “totally destroyed”, and others have been severely damaged and cannot be used.

“In Ukraine itself, attacks on schools continue, leaving children deeply distraught and deprived of safe places to learn,” he said.

“This not only forced Ukrainian children to fight to progress in their education, but also not to forget what they learned when their schools were running normally,” he said.

About half of the Ukrainian teachers registered deterioration in the level of language, mathematics and foreign languages, indicate the data cited by the United Nations Fund.

In addition, only a third of Ukrainian students were able to continue their studies 100% face-to-face. One third was able to do it partially and another third was forced to do it remotely.

Unicef ​​also highlights that two-thirds of preschool-age children do not attend class. In the areas near the front, this figure reaches 75%.

The role of the school in times of war

Ukrainian children who fled the country are also affected by the war, UNICEF insists.

More than half of them are not enrolled in the school system of the host country, among other things due to the language barrier, transportation difficulties or the lack of space in local schools, the agency warns.

Faced with that situation, some families try to get their children to continue classes remotely, but “some refugee children may have dropped out entirely”warns the UN agency.

“In times of crisis or war, schools imply much more than a place of teaching,” he stresses.

They ask for respect for educational institutions.

The facilities “can provide children, who are already facing loss, displacement and violence, with a sense of routine and security, the opportunity to make friends and receive help from teachers,” UNICEF explains.

The school can also improve nutrition, facilitate access to vaccines and other aidpoints out.

The agency works with local and international partners both in Ukraine and in host countries to improve access to education through renovating schools and organizing remedial classes.

The goal is to help 300,000 Ukrainian children who are at risk of losing what they have acquired during the next school year.

kyiv orders more evacuations

The Ukrainian government ordered the evacuation of children from five towns located on the southern front, in the Zaporizhia region, given “the difficult security situation and Russian bombardments,” the Reintegration Ministry announced Tuesday.

A total of “54 children and 67 people accompanying them will be evacuated” on a mandatory basisthe ministry responsible for the reintegration of the territories occupied by Russia specified in a statement published on Telegram.

The five towns are “Guouliaïpolé, Stepnoguirsk, Preobrajenka, Egorivka and Novopavlivka,” the ministry said, according to which the decision was made “unanimously” at a meeting of local officials.

According to this source, “in addition to children, the mandatory evacuation will apply to people with reduced mobility who live in the aforementioned locations.”

AFP