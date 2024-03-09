War, the world accelerates towards the abyss with Biden, Meloni and Macron

Marinetti, the volcanic and imaginative father of futurism, was a true revolutionary, at least in words and by example in life. It is enough to remember his program and just some of his statements: “destroy museums, libraries, academies of every kind and sing the great crowds agitated by work, pleasure or riot, glorify the war – the only hygiene in the world -, militarism, patriotism, the destructive gesture of the libertarians, the beautiful ideas for which one dies and the contempt for women”.

This beautiful program made the rounds among the bored European intellectuals and I am not informed about the reactions of the feminists of the time, convinced that there could be no hygiene in the world, except by killing people like Marinetti. The reasons why war was the only hygiene in the world were well listed in a booklet immediately published, considering the resonance his program had. It should be noted that the booklet was dedicated to young students of Italy: lesson futurismto future generations.

110 years later, seeing how almost all politicians are behaving, we have an increasingly accelerated race towards the abyss underway: an ultra-hygienic massacre. Accelerated racing thanks to, in particular Bidenthe braggart Macronready to send men to the front and the best friend of Zelenskythe incredible, unscrupulous Georgie (see ten-year aid agreement and with financial aid double that officially declared). He also makes his small contribution Schlein which, initially uncertain and ambiguous, is now decidedly in favor of the government's line, eliminating the most important difference with Meloni.

On the reasons for extolling war and its benefits, one indisputably true is the impetus it gives to various industries and the push to invent new means of destruction.

Looking for weapons NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) increasingly powerful, the physicist has also made his decisive contribution Robert Oppenheimer. I don't know who suggested it to Fazio the absurd parallelism between Oppenheimer's “not knowing” of the catastrophic consequences of the explosion of the atomic bombs and the “not knowing” of Chiara Ferragni of the dangers or dangers of his charitable operations.

In 1945 a race was underway, between Germany And USA to those who created the atomic bomb first, because it was known that it would be decisive, precisely because of its destructive power. Not by chance Hitlerin final desperation, spoke of a “secret weapon”.

Oppenheimer went into crisis when he saw two cities (Nagasaki and Hiroshima) destroyed by the first two atomic bombs used: they were more destructive than he imagined. Crisis that prevented him from participating in the construction of the hydrogen bomb. But the Ferragniwhy did he have to be aware of a “bomb effect” as Fazio claimed, if he had done charity in a clear and clean way?

The funny thing is Fazio he repeated that he was not a prosecutor, he made a crazy parallelism which involves awareness of Ferragni of the “bomb danger” but, from that big brother who appears, it is as if he had concluded “Ego te absolvo”.