War, donated weapons disappeared. Managed by the mafias of the East

There war in Ukraine continues unabated from now on 10 months. Timid signs of peace they come from G20 from Baliwhere for the first time Zelensky speaks and is heard by the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrovbut the actual negotiation to end the conflict Not it’s still started. What is underway – we read in Avvenire – is a terrible war, come on dramatic outcomes for all, also for the Schengen area for free movement in the European Union. THE secret services westerners are slowly losing the traces of the deluge of weapons which the allies have long been pouring into Ukraine. Protected by government and parliamentary votes, the legal trades are unfortunately fueling clandestine circuits: a black hole run by Ukrainian mafias, with the complicity of Transnistrian, Moldovan and Romanian traffickers. Jurgen Stock, director general of Interpolhe hadn’t been wrong, months ago.

“The enormous availability of weapons in Ukraine – he said – yes will reverberate on the proliferation of illicit trafficking after the war”. Stock – continues Avvenire – hadn’t taken us only on the timing, because the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has already intercepted loads originating from Ukraine and destined for Finnish criminals. Trafficking would be managed by groups such as Bandidos MC, which innervate many Ukrainian metropolises. The problem is hiring unprecedented proportionsbecause they would be involved as well Sweden, Denmark And Netherlandsreached by land and by sea from merchants of death.

