War, Ukrainian incursion reopens the forehead Russian gas: the “node” of exports to the EU is occupied. And prices are skyrocketing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the recent offensive in Russia’s western border region of Kursk, which caused the evacuation of 76,000 people, is one of the actions that “push the war into the territory of the aggressor.” Zelensky made the comments in his evening speech, hours after Russia said it had evacuated tens of thousands of people from its border region, launching what it called an “anti-terrorist operation.” It is precisely for this reason that the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling for a condemnation.



But the Ukrainian attempted incursion also had another consequence, less evident but equally important especially for the pockets of consumers, namely the reopening of the gas front, which together with other concomitant factors has brought the wholesale price of electricity in this second weekend of August to very high levels, which will inevitably fall on the electricity bills of those who have signed an indexed price supply contract. As reported The Truth, the single national price recorded on the Ipex Market (day-ahead market, i.e. for energy purchased daily, or “spot”) recorded 129.77 euros/MWh (record price of the year for a Saturday), while for today the recorded price is even higher and equal to 131.06 euros/MWh, a record among all Sundays in 2024. The monthly average, so far, is also the highest since the beginning of the year, and is equal to 126.13 euros/MWh, +12.3% compared to the July average, +22.25% compared to June and +32.94% compared to May.

Just this week, the gas market reacted to the military escalation in the Sudzha nerve center, on Russian territory in the Kursk region, where the gas metering and compression station is located, which passes from Russia to Ukraine and then arrives in Europe.. The conquest of the gas compressor station by the Ukrainian army now makes it a military target for reconquest by Russia, which could lead to damage to the facilities. In fact, the interruption of the last remaining flow of gas from Russia via the Ukrainian pipeline is a matter of months, since Ukraine and the European Union have already declared their intention not to renew the gas transport agreement with Russia, which expires on December 31. It is also true that from a fundamental point of view, the gas market is well supplied and storage is being filled in view of the winter without any problems. In fact, European storage, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, is already 87% full, well ahead of the past.

So, the gas market is moving upwards only on risk expectations, for an early interruption of flows, which could lead to some transitory difficulties during the autumn. In that case, Prices could rise further in the short term, although it is difficult to make predictions.

On electricity prices this weekend, continue The Truth, However, other factors also have an impact. On the one hand, the heat, which increases the consumption of energy from air conditioners, despite the presence of an industrial demand in physiological decline due to the holiday period. On the other, the cuts in exports by France, with the French network operator (Rte) having communicated a lower availability of energy transport capacity from France to Italy. Without French nuclear energy at lower prices, the Italian electricity system must resort to an increase in domestic production to meet demand. An increase of this type can only be provided by gas plants, especially in the late afternoon hours, when photovoltaic production drops.

Therefore, if the gas situation was calm until a few days ago, even if prices had been slightly increasing for a few days, it is now becoming important and has more decisive effects on market prices, even if for Italy from the point of view of physical supply there would be no problems, that is, gas will not be lacking. The problems for Italy, in the event of a sudden interruption of flows, will be indirect, on the prices at the TTF, which is still the reference of many procurement and supply contracts.