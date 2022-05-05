Home page politics

Of: Marvin Ziegele

A Ukrainian woman talks to Russian soldiers in the city of Mariupol. © Alexander Nemenov/AFP

What drives Ukrainians to collaborate with Russia? New research points to a variety of reasons.

Kyiv – The War in the Ukraine is a severe test for the people of Ukraine. Reports of civilians being deliberately executed by Russian troops have come to light in recent weeks. Given the atrocities committed among their own countrymen, it seems impossible that there are any Ukrainians who Russia sympathize Or not?

the Washington Post recently published an article in which Ukrainian collaborators in the Ukraine conflict is reported. The article takes up the perspective of Olena, a resident of the village of Ivanivka in Ukraine. She reportedly saw one of her neighbors get out of a car with Russian license plates and start firing flares into the sky from the side of the road. Russian tanks are said to have appeared the next day.

Collaborators in the Ukraine war: “They were promised something”

After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region, four investigators from the Ukrainian security service are said to have appeared at Olena’s door. Olena told them about the incident but the described neighbor had disappeared.

“Maybe they did it for money?” Olena, referred to only by her first name by The Washington Post out of fear of possible retaliation, said of those suspected of collaborating with Russia. “You were promised something. I wonder how it is possible to sell one’s conscience and one’s dignity. I dont know. I do not get it.”

Ukraine War: Information in Exchange for Food and Cash?

Cases will also be investigated where Ukrainians marked their own positions with phosphorus, which would have helped Russian troops direct artillery fire at those positions. Others would have led the Russians to food and supply depots. In some cases, the collaborators accepted food or cash from the Russians in exchange for information, they said.

Dmytro Ivanov, deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Chernihiv region, stressed that these people are still in Ukraine. “At the moment, special security services are working on it. There are not as many cases among local people because the communities here are strong and united like never before.”

Ukraine War: Collaboration with Russia leads to life imprisonment

According to the Post, the Ukrainian armed forces declined to comment on the incidents or provide information on how many people in Ukraine are accused of collaborating with Russia. The Associated Press reported that about 400 people suspected of collaboration have been arrested in the Kharkiv region. Under the new laws, these acts are punishable by life imprisonment. (marv)