Russia-Ukraine war, we just have to appeal to the Bank for International Settlements

I assumed that the cynicism of the Russia or better than Mr. Putin remained confined in the aberrations of war, unfortunately not declared, in addition to the deaths of innocents, including children, followed by the destruction of all civil buildings and infrastructures we discover is also the possessor of a cynicism made of blackmail that involves the financial part of this nefarious aggression. What am I referring to? The request to use the “lever” financial I am not saying to end the war, but at least to limit its damage. This has not happened yet! Because? An answer, albeit partial, comes from the fact that there is no coordination and evaluation in the choices to be made by the West.

I’ll explain. Several weeks ago I solicited an “intervention” for sink the ruble and at the same time theRussian economy. No listening to anything! Now, we find that the Russians have taken hold of the request for pay gas in rubles and some European country besides thinking about it has put it into practice. The “smart” will cost very exactly 117% more, practically over double. Reason: on 7 March 2022 the ruble / euro exchange rate was 0.006, on 28 April the ratio rose to 0.013. Now what we want to point out is that Russia managed to double the cost of buying the ruble and consequently how much can it affect the real price in the pipe-line? Once again we must point out that we lack coordination between reality and facts, incidentally (momentarily) Russia beats the West 117 to zero. I want to address an appeal to the Economists to put pressure on their own states to do so. And if that weren’t enoughUN (bombed), the International Monetary Fundwe just have to appeal to Bank for International Settlements – (BIS; in English: Bank for International Settlements, BIS) is an international organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Founded in 1930 in implementation of the Young plan, it is the oldest international financial institution – source wikipedia.it – ​​which with its “silent” but powerful financial power can stop this monstrosity. Is that too much to ask?

