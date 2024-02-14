War Technology | Minister: Ukraine's ability to attack Moscow is growing rapidly

Ukraine's goal is to produce up to a million drones this year, even thousands of drones that can reach Moscow.

Ukrainian the ability to strike the regions of Leningrad and Moscow is growing rapidly, says the digitization minister responsible for the development of Ukrainian drones Myhailo Fedorov in an interview with news agency Reuters.

Up until now, Ukraine has already managed to strike the territory of the Leningrad military district and Moscow with drones that can fly a thousand kilometers.

“The need for longer-range explosive aircraft is growing. Those with a range of 300 to 1,000 kilometers. Two years ago, there was no such need at all. In the past, there were only a few companies that could only make a handful of airplanes. Now we can buy thousands of such drones,” Fedorov said in an interview.

According to Fedorov, there are already a dozen companies in Ukraine that can manufacture airplanes that can reach as far as Moscow. According to the minister, the grants given to startups in the industry will increase tenfold this year.

The engineering expertise of the Ukrainians has been of significant benefit in the defense war. According to Fedorov, there were more than 300,000 engineers in Ukraine before Russia's major offensive in February 2022. Now they have been washed into companies that develop new types of military technology.

A 33-year-old Fedorov's responsibility has been to support Ukrainian companies that are developing new types of military technology in the war against Russia.

Ukraine has tried to use all possible means in a defensive war, when there has been a shortage of many weapons. Ukraine has said that it urgently needs, among other things, artillery ammunition and longer-range weapons, such as various missiles.

In Russia, the state is responsible for the production of drones, while in Ukraine the industry is in the hands of private companies. According to Fedorov, for example, out of ten companies in Ukraine that can manufacture drones that can reach Moscow, only one is state-owned.

There are many different types of drones and airplanes. At their smallest, these are cheap, over-the-counter drones that can be modified for, for example, reconnaissance, fire control, or dropping small explosives. Larger drones can already carry significant explosives at a range of up to a thousand kilometers.

According to Fedorov, the growth of drone production in Ukraine has been rapid. For example, last year the industry's production grew 120 times.

Fedorov said that last year Ukraine agreed on about 300,000 drones, of which 100,000 were delivered to the front. President to Volodymyr Zelensky according to the aim is that this year in Ukraine one million so-called FPV drones could be manufactured, where the pilot can see the view captured by the drone as a live video broadcast.