Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 19:37

The uncertainties surrounding the scope and duration of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas should lead to a wave of “very strong” risk aversion in global financial markets this Monday, 9th, says the chief economist at JF Trust, Eduardo Velho. On Monday, it is Columbus Day holiday in the United States, but only the Treasury market will be closed.

According to Velho, the prospect is for a run on the dollar and a flight from variable income both abroad and in Brazil. Here, short interest rates are expected to rise in the wake of rising international oil prices and the depreciation of the real, which will put pressure on inflation in the short term. Throughout the week, however, the so-called “flight to quality” movement could promote a cooling in Treasury rates and, by extension, a drop in long future interest rates in Brazil.

“In a typical movement of risk aversion due to financial or macroeconomic problems, the dollar rises, while stock markets and commodities fall. But as this war could affect oil-exporting countries, such as Iran, there must be a sharp rise in the price of the commodity”, says Velho, highlighting that, if the information that Iran had financed Hamas’ actions is confirmed, there could be new sanctions. to the country of the ayatollahs.

For Velho, markets must have on their radar that Israel’s response to Hamas’ attacks will be strong and lasting, including a ground invasion. Doubts hover over Iran’s eventual reaction to the Israeli war effort, which could lead to an escalation of geopolitical tensions and increase uncertainty about the performance of the world economy.

Given the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, the economist observes that the indicators that will be released throughout the week lose some of their relevance in price formation, such as the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for September and the minutes of the most recent monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), both on Wednesday, 11th, in addition to the consumer inflation index (CPI, its acronym in English) in September in the USA, in Thursday, 12.

“Now the monetary authorities will have to deal with a new context, taking into account aspects that were not on the table before the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas”, says Velho.