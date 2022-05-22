In a joint interview with the Ukrainian president, Olena Zelenska reported the difficulties in seeing her husband with the conflict

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, gave this Sunday (22.May.2022) a rare interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Ukrainian television network. ICTV. She cited the limitation to find her husband since the beginning of the war and said that the issue “separated” the family, which includes the couple’s 2 children.

“He lives in his work. We haven’t seen him for 2 and a half months”, said Zelenska. Despite this, she denied that the conflict had driven her away from her relationship with Zelensky, to whom she has been married since 2003.Nobody takes my husband away from me, not even war”, he stated.

This was the second joint interview between the president and the first lady of Ukraine since February 24, when Russia began its offensive in the Eastern European country.

In a joking tone, the first drama thanked her for the opportunity given by the meeting to be by her husband’s side.

While the president built global notoriety by insisting on remaining on Ukrainian territory and posting daily video reports of the conflict situation, Zelenska and the rest of her family remained in hiding in a location not disclosed by the president.

“Our family was torn apart like every other Ukrainian family”, lamented the First Lady.

In March, she published a testimony about the war on your Instagram profile. He stressed that it was a war within Europe and not “somewhere out there” and was being waged against the Ukrainian civilian population.

Zelenska said she remembered waking up with “strange noises” on the 1st day of the war. He noticed that Zelensky was already getting ready to go to the government office. “It started”, he said before leaving.

The Ukrainian president speaks this Monday (May 23) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. No representatives from Russia were invited.

“Russia’s aggression […] will appear in the history books as the collapse of the order born after WWII and the Cold War,” forum founder Klaus Schwab told reporters. According to him, Davos will do what he can to support Ukraine and its reconstruction.