When the war between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in mid-April, few immediately realized that the conflict, which had been brewing for some time, broke out just a few weeks before the start of the planting season, which It precedes the country’s great harvest between October and November.

The importance of this time of year is key: in previous years, local production of basic crops such as wheat and sorghum covered around half of national needs, according to the UN Agriculture and Humanitarian Organization. Food (FAO). The rest used to be imported from Russia and Ukraine, but these supplies had already been affected since Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

Now, this crucial planting season has been critically affected by the effects of war, including problems of access to land, the sharp rise in prices of products such as fertilizers and fuel, lack of financing, disruptions in transportation , the devastation of markets and looting. An alarming context that is feared to have severe consequences for the food security of the African country, that is, the certainty that one will be able to eat in the following days, and that the food available will be sufficient, adequate and nutritious.

In June, 30% of the Sudanese population could not afford the basic food basket

In August, FAO estimated that around 20.3 million people in Sudan would suffer from acute food insecurity between the months of July and September, representing around 42% of the population, the highest number ever recorded. In the same period last year it was 24%. “Even before the outbreak of war, the situation in Sudan was difficult: there was a huge economic crisis, with high levels of inflation, and the country was facing local conflicts in Darfur and other areas and a climate crisis, whether floods or years of droughts,” Adam Yao, FAO deputy representative in Sudan, tells this newspaper.

“The situation was very difficult for farmers, for the rural population, for the most vulnerable. And in the middle of all this, war broke out in April, and it came at a time when normally farmers with access to resources begin [a cultivar]not only for the country, but also for export, to generate and obtain income,” adds Yao.

Small farmers, especially in regions like Darfur and Kordofan, faced insecurity and lack of access to seeds and tools as obstacles to planting in the usual season, says Elsadig Elnour, director of the humanitarian agency Islamic Relief in Sudan, in conversation with Planeta Futuro.

In August, FAO estimated that 42% of the population would suffer from acute food insecurity, the highest number ever recorded.

Although its impact is still being studied, the planting season is also believed to have been affected by above-normal temperatures and an uneven distribution of rainfall, according to the agency’s Famine Early Warning Systems Network. United States International Development (USAID). The rainfall season between June and September is key for the Sudanese agricultural sector because approximately 95% of its cultivated land is rainfed, according to the FAO.

Looking ahead to the coming months, the predictions are rather pessimistic. In the short term, FAO expects the food security situation to improve slightly thanks to the harvest, although it will be below average. But even so, he fears that some 15 million people will also be in a situation of food crisis, including almost four million in an emergency situation, an alarmingly high number considering that the country will then have to face the wasteful winter on an empty stomach. “We are concerned that the already terrible situation will get even worse in the coming months, as violence and displacement continue, and the repercussions of farmers not being able to plant crops are truly felt,” anticipates Elnour. Since the start of the war, more than five million displaced people have been registered.

The situation for children is especially delicate: more than nine million will suffer acute food insecurity, according to Save the Children. “Children have died of hunger and in the clinics we support we see many severely malnourished, in need of urgent help,” says Elsadig Elnour of Islamic Relief. More than six million people are on the brink of famine, according to the World Food Programme.

The effects of a poor harvest will likely have repercussions on the rest of the economy, since more than 80% of the active population in Sudan works in the agricultural sector, which in turn is responsible for between 35 and 40% of the national GDP. , according to UN calculations.

Sudan’s markets have suffered notable fragmentation as a result of the war: the main increase in prices has been concentrated in the hardest hit areas of the country, including Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan, while in the rest of the areas, prices have fallen. remained more stable and have even decreased in some producing regions, according to the FAO. Even so, in June 30% of the population could not afford the basic food basket.

No security or financing

The main consequence of the war for the Sudanese countryside is the sharp increase in insecurity and the resulting difficulties in accessing land in regions with a long agricultural tradition such as Darfur, in the east, and Kordofan, in the south, which are scene of tough fighting from the first stages of the conflict.

Regions historically responsible for most of the country’s agricultural production, such as Gezira, Gedaref and Senar in southeastern Sudan, have remained more stable and access to the countryside has not been as affected. But they have also not been able to maintain normal activity due to the collapse of the banking system in the capital, Khartoum. This has prevented many farmers from accessing financing to purchase essential products for the planting season, such as fertilizers and seeds. The State’s economic problems, in turn, have limited its ability to intervene. “Farmers have been caught in the middle: they were unable to access financial resources as the banking system has collapsed, and not having access to finance meant they could not purchase the usual agricultural inputs they would need to start the farming season. . They were paralyzed,” says Yao.

Adding to these problems has been the war’s destruction of key infrastructure in and around Khartoum, the economic heart of Sudan. Many warehouses with key products for agricultural production, such as fertilizers and pesticides, have been looted. As a consequence, they have reduced exports, which represent a key income of dollars for the State.

waiting for help

“[Espero] “Let someone extend a hand to relieve us from what we are suffering now and what awaits us if conditions continue as they are,” Abdeen Barqawi, spokesman for a farmers’ association in the state of Jazira, south of Jazira, simply expresses with resignation. Khartoum and one of the main agricultural regions of Sudan.

Both the Army and the Rapid Support Forces have been accused of limiting the action of humanitarian aid agencies through a general lack of security guarantees, looting and bureaucratic obstacles. “Armed groups have stolen food from homes, raided commercial food trucks, and looted UN warehouses, making food supplies even tighter and raising the prices of everyday goods such as bread and sorghum,” says Elnour. “The majority of ordinary people have real problems affording even basic food for themselves and their children.”

In an attempt to alleviate the crisis, the UN World Food Program has offered food and nutritional assistance with which, it estimates, it has saved the lives of more than two million people. Their objective, since they resumed activity in Sudan after the death of three workers in an attack in Darfur in April, is to reach 5.9 million people.

In total, the top 20 humanitarian aid groups active in Sudan have been able to provide assistance to 6.5 million people, according to the Food Security Cluster (FSC). FAO, for its part, launched a seed distribution campaign in agricultural regions in July so that more than one million farmers and their families can produce enough cereals to cover the essential needs of between 13 and 19 million people until December. For now, the organization has reached 800,000 farmers, and is expected to reach 1 million by mid-to-late September, according to Yao. In mid-September the FAO also announced that it will provide veterinary and fisheries support.

Even so, Yao admits that his action is not enough to confront the enormous magnitude of the crisis. “We need all parties to the conflict to allow the safe delivery of food and other humanitarian aid, and we need the international community to support these efforts and provide long-term support to farmers,” he adds.

“If this season fails, or does not satisfy the demand of the Sudanese people, it will also have an impact on the next, as long as the war continues and farmers cannot access the land,” warns Yao. “We have to take this very seriously.”

