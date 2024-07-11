War, the sending of F-16s to Kiev causes the much-feared escalation. Saudi Arabia has sided with Putin

The situation at global level risks to fallafter the move of the Born Of send F-16s to Ukraine to defend themselves from Russia. However, the Atlantic Alliance did not limit itself to reiterating its support for Zelenskybut there is much more in his statement. A harsh warning to the Chinaas a member of the UN Security Council, called on to “end all forms of political and material support” to the Kremlin. Beijing is defined as “a danger to Europe and security”, together with North Korea and Iran. Former NATO Secretary Stoltenberg was very harsh, saying that China risks calling into question “normal relations” with NATO. In the meantime, however, he is also moving Saudi Arabia and this is not good news for the EU because – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – it could refuse to buy French and other European government bonds (including Italy)if the G7 and the European Union seize Russia’s wealth.

Saudi Arabia’s position is causing a stir because in geopolitical alignments – continues Il Corriere – it tends to be considered an ally of the EU. On global financial markets, Riyadh has stood out for its large investments in the West. The position taken by the Saudi Treasury strengthens Putin and revives the fears of the European “doves”. The issue, on which Westerners have been divided since February 2022, is the treatment to be applied to approximately 300 billion euros of reserves foreign currency that Russia has deposited abroad, mostly in bank accounts at European credit institutions. The administration Biden He argues that these riches should be seized and paid to Ukraine to compensate her for the damages suffered due to Putin’s aggression. In Europe there is a strong opposition party, led by Germany.