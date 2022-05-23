War Russia Ukraine, the new target: same fate as Azovstal

There war in Ukraine arrived at third month from bombing And missiles Russians. Putin does not intend to stop and the parties are far from an agreement on the ceasefire. Zelensky he reiterated his intention of not wanting to surrender any part of the territory to the enemy and therefore we continue to fight. The Russians have identified a new one Mariupola strategic city of Donbass that aim to conquer at any cost, with the strategy – we read in Corriere della Sera – of totally destroy itnot leaving even a building standing, it is about Severodonetsk. For British intelligence it is the main target of the Russians. A little bit more than one hundred thousand souls before February 24, much less in recent weeks, Severodonetsk has seen so far hit by missiles from Moscow 583 military targets41 command posts, 76 artillery formations.

A force of fire – continues the Corriere – which risks bringing this to its knees working-class citywhere is it the Azot – one of the largest chemical plants in Europe which is based here – can only recall Azov and the fate of the steel mill Azovstal. Attached on four sides, it forms part of a larger front. But it is a Severodonetsk which the Russians are aiming for, together to the highway Lysychansk Bakhmut, the «road of lifeAs they call it. Ukrainian majority but claimed by separatists since 2014, just like Mariupolchanged hands until the army of Kiev he has not regained control of it.

