War between Russia and Ukraine, Kharkiv and Lutsk bombed

Ukraine continues to be bombed, 33rd day of war on the main cities of the country. Although new live negotiations are scheduled today in Turkeymen of Putin they don’t stop hitting. Russian forces are continuing missile attacks across Ukraine. He states it Mikhail Podoliakan advisor to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyin a Twitter post. Podoliak especially mentioned the cities of Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr And Rivne. “Every day more and more missiles. Mariupol under the ‘carpet’ bombing – writes Zelensky’s adviser – La Russia it no longer has humanity, civilization. Only missiles, bombs and attempts to wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth. “Russian forces are delivering missiles to the city Belarusian Of Kalinkovichi in the Iskander-M missile defense system. This is what the Ukrainian Army General Staff reports in its latest update.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchukaccused the Russia of “irresponsible” acts around the nuclear power plant dealt with Chernobylwhich could cause radiation to much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to send a mission to assess the risks. The Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, are continuing to militarize the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and “this entails the risk of damaging the isolation structures built on the fourth unit of the site after the 1986 explosion“Such damage, he continued,” would inevitably lead to release in the atmosphere of a considerable amount of radioactive dust and contamination not only in Ukraine but also in other European countries ” RussiaVereshchuk noted, it is “ignoring these risks” by continuing to transport weapons to areas close to the railway station.

