War Russia-Ukraine, Lavrov sees Arab countries: “Take sides”

In Ukraine there is no peace. Yet another day of bombing in the main cities of the country. The attacks of the men of Putin now they are concentrating in the southern area, in particular the focus is on Odessafor the Russians to conquer the city overlooking the Black Sea it would mean winning all the outlets to the sea, since now the other strategic port, that of Mariupol is in the hands of the army of fly. But the war it could soon become too space. The general manager of the Roscosmosthe Russian Space Agency, Dmitry Rogozinsaid the state-owned company will not cooperate with the countries they supply weapons to Kiev and provide political support to Ukraine. “Roskosmos has interrupted the projects joint with Western countries. For moral reasons and ethics. We will have no cooperation with countries that supply weapons and instructors, other than providing political support to fascist junta of Kiev. Nobody. “Rogozin wrote it in his Telegram channel, as reported by Tass.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrovwill meet with a delegation from the contact group of the Arab League about the situation in Ukraine. The delegation will include the secretary general of the Arab League and the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq And Sudan. The organization is ready to facilitate efforts to find a political solution between Russia and Ukraine, which is the reason for its visit to flyArab League Deputy Secretary General Hossam Zaki said. Tass reports it. “A few days after the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Egypt has initiated a meeting of the permanent representatives of the Arab League to agree on a position on the conflict. Since the Arab League maintains friendly relations with both Moscow and Kiev, yes it is abstained from the condemn one of the two sides “, remembers Tass.

