Russia-Ukraine war, Putin’s move that displaces Europe

Putin has decided to change strategy on the front of the war. No longer just carpet bombing in major cities in Ukraine, but now the new goal from the Russia is to deprive the country of Zelensky of food resources, first of all the grain, to resell it at a higher price to other needy states. New satellite photos they would prove the sacking of Ukrainian wheat by the Russians, CNN writes. The images were taken on the port of Sevastopolin Crimea: two bulk carriers flying the Russian flag are seen docking e load what could be Ukrainian wheat stolen.

New images from Maxar Technologies, dated May 19 and 21, show the ships – the Matros Pozynich and the Matros Koshka – dock next to what they appear to be silos of wheat, with the wheat pouring from a ribbon into an open hold. According to ship tracking site MarineTraffic.com, both ships they left the port: the Matros Pozynich is sailing in the Aegean Seaclaiming to be directed to Beirutwhile the Matros Koshka is still in the Black Sea.

