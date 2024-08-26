Ukrainian War, Attack on Kiev: Dead and Injured

New Russian attack in Ukraine: bombs and air raids hit the capital Kiev and several regions of the country, resulting in three deaths. President Zelensky announced that Kiev forces “advanced one to three kilometers in some areas of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capturing two more settlements in the region.” Meanwhile, Pope Francis appeals: “Do not directly or indirectly abolish any Christian church in Ukraine. Churches should not be touched!” A direct reference to the decision of the Ukrainian Parliament, which on Tuesday approved a bill banning the activities of religious groups linked to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Zelensky: We are advancing 1 to 3 kilometers to Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev forces had made small advances in Russia’s Kursk region, more than two weeks after launching their surprise incursion. “I just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and there is an advance of our troops in the Kursk region. One to three kilometers. Two more settlements have been taken under control,” he said.

Zelensky in his evening address, adding that “active actions are underway in another settlement.” Moscow, anti-drone device successfully tested Russian assault units have successfully tested a new system to protect soldiers from enemy drones in Ukraine. This was reported to Tass by the Ruselectronics holding, which produces the “Chistulya-P” device, which has reached its third version.

“Experimental military tests – the manufacturers said – are being carried out in the area of ​​the Northern Military District by special units. The tactical and technical characteristics of the product have been confirmed. The work of the assault units has been ensured and the threat from enemy drones has been significantly reduced”. Ukraine, explosions heard in Kiev Explosions were heard this morning in Kiev, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

The head of the regional administration of the Ukrainian capital, Sergii Popko, said on Telegram that “the air alert continues,” adding that “air defense is operational in the region, in the vicinity of Kiev.” The senior official urged the population to stay in bomb shelters.

Ukraine, Russian air strikes in several regions: at least 3 dead

At least three people have died in recent hours in Ukraine following a massive Russian attack, local officials said, speaking of air raids in several regions of the country. Meanwhile, at least seven explosions were heard this morning in the skies of Kiev, AFP news agency journalists reported. An emergency blackout was introduced in the capital, causing delays and train stops, as Rbc-Ukraine reports. Four Kiev metro stations were transformed into shelters. Kiev, 15 regions hit by massive Russian attacks There are 15 Ukrainian regions “hit by massive Russian attacks”. This was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Russian Attack in Ukraine, Poland and NATO Air Defenses Activated

Polish and NATO air defenses have been activated in the south-eastern part of Poland following a massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, the Polish Army Operational Command said. “Please note that there may be an increase in noise levels in the south-eastern part of the country due to the start of operations in our airspace by Polish and allied aircraft,” the Polish Army said. “Since the early hours of the morning, intense activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation has been observed, in connection with strikes on targets located, among other places, in the western territory of Ukraine,” the Armed Forces Operational Command said, adding that “all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and the Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation.”