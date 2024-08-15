War, Putin’s Kursk Offensive Delayed: Three Possible Reasons. One Is Alarming

The Ukrainian army continues to advance Kursk in Russia. Putin he was surprised by the general’s offensive Syrsky and this becomes a moment of truth for the new balances in Donbass above all. Now the Russian president will be forced, in fact, to move troops to defend Kursk leaving a crucial area of ​​the conflict uncovered, Donbass. In this phase of the war the key question becomes: will the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region succeed – reports Il Corriere della Sera – in forcing the Russian General Staff to stop his advance in Donbass to send troops to plug the leaks? If the Russians were to change their strategies under pressure from Kievwould basically mean three things: 1) Putin doesn’t have enough reserves and his army is much weaker than he would have us believe; 2) the Ukrainians they have taken the initiative again, they set the pacethey make the best use of their forces and still have several cards to play; 3) blocking or even pushing the Russians back into Donbass leads to weakening Putin’s annexation plans and to put the issue of all occupied Ukrainian territories back on the negotiating table.

According to Ukrainian military expert Roman Svitan: “For the Kiev commands the situation in Donetsk remains dramatic. The Russians are much stronger, they are advancing and the Ukrainians have no way of stopping them”. And he adds: “Putin has long set himself the main objective of conquering the entire Donbass by the end of the summer. He intends to reach the regional borders and then entrench his troops and then wait for the end of winter”. Vincenzo Fieldsformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defence, however – continues Il Corriere – has an opposite opinion: “I am surprised that they are Eight days have already passed (nine today, ed.) and an efficient Russian response is still missing to the Ukrainian advance on Kursk. I would have expected a quick reaction. It does not seem that Moscow’s troops have adequate forces, perhaps they underestimated the dangerThe area is now very large, we do not know how many Ukrainian soldiers are involved, but it is clear that This is not a quick blitz at all“.