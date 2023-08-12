In war, loyalty is everything, there is no room for corruption, there is no mercy for betrayal. Thus, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired all regional officials in charge of military recruitment, to eradicate a system that allowed conscripts to escape the army. “Illegal enrichment, legalization of illegally obtained funds, illicit profits, illegal transportation across the border of conscripts,” the Ukrainian leader denounced. “Our solution: let’s fire all the military commissars.” A hard punch, that of Zelensky, on those who act against his own country while peace cannot be seen on the horizon. Indeed, the conflict continues to stretch as far as Moscow, where a drone was shot down with its debris falling on the Karamyshevskaya embankment. Yet another raid that prompted the authorities to close the Vnukovo airport in Moscow for a few hours and also the Kaluga airport, 160 km southwest of the capital. For days now the raids have been happening daily, and according to the Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, Andriy Yusov, things will only get worse for the Muscovites: “It would be logical to assume an increase in daily attacks” on the Russian capital, said the official, speaking of a “certain justice” in Ukraine’s retaliatory raids on the city.

Ukraine, Zelensky fires all chiefs of recruitment for corruption



If on the one hand it is now clear that Russian territory is not safe from bombs and drones, on the other the battered Ukraine continues to suffer from the rain of Russian bombs. The raids of the invaders have again targeted the capital Kiev with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, shot down by anti-aircraft but whose debris hit a children’s hospital in the Obolon district of the city. The deadly Russian ‘daggers’ were also launched to the west, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where the Russians targeted the Kolomyia airport: two missiles hit the airport area, while one fell in a nearby area residential by killing an eight-year-old boy. His name was Volodia, and he adds to the too long list of innocent victims of a war that knows no mercy in front of anyone, not even the little ones. And that knows no free zone or respect even for the structures used by international operators. In fact, it emerged that the Russian attack that caused one death and at least 16 wounded in Zaporizhzhia hit the Reikartz hotel, which was often used by United Nations personnel and NGO operators.

This was denounced by the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, saying she was “bewildered” by the attack. On the front, meanwhile, eyes continue to be focused north-east on the new epicenter of Kupiansk, where Moscow continues to claim an “improvement of the tactical situation”. To the south, the invaders have instead announced that they have hit a gathering center for foreign mercenaries. With the war that sees no respite, there is a rush to arms: according to Spiegel, the German government is considering supplying the Ukraine with the sophisticated Taurus cruise missiles provided it does not use them in attacks on Russian territory. As for the coveted Western fighter jets, senior Ukrainian officials have expressed to the Washington Post their disappointment over partners’ delays in training pilots to use the F-16s. According to Wp sources, a first group of six Ukrainian pilots will in fact complete their jet training not before next summer.

“That’s called dragging out,” said one of the officials. Meanwhile, the White House has asked Congress for another $40 billion in urgent new spending, including $24 billion in aid to Ukraine. With both sides unwilling to give in on anything, there is still no room for a mediated solution to the conflict. According to Putin’s hawk, Dmitry Medvedev, the road to peace could be opened by the surrender of Kiev, an impossible option for Ukraine and the West. Just as “any civil dialogue” with Russia is impossible, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak who on X posted a video of a Russian rocket hitting a park in Zaporizhzhia, among children playing and families. On the other hand, the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko gave a signal of openness. After days of tensions with Warsaw, Putin’s ally asked his government to “contact” neighboring Poland, stating that he was ready for dialogue: “We have to talk to the Poles. We are neighbors and you don’t choose your own neighbors.”

