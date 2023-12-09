The war in Gaza, sparked by the Hamas massacre on October 7, has inevitably overshadowed the conflict in Ukraine. So far no one has asked Kiev to stop fighting and start negotiations with Moscow but evidently the country fears this development. This is demonstrated by the dramatic appeal launched by first lady Olenza Zelenska: «If the world gets tired of helping us, it will simply let us die. For us it is a vital issue,” she said in a BBC interview which will be broadcast in full on Sunday. You expressed a profound sense of anguish in the face of the obvious signs of “tiredness” of the countries that have so far supported Ukraine with crucial funding to defend itself from the Kremlin’s army.

Starting from the United States, the main financing country, where on 6 December the obstructionism of the Republicans effectively blocked the new package of over 108 billion dollars, of which 60 for Kiev, requested by the Biden administration. But there is also a sign of hope coming from Berlin: according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany should be ready to increase support for Ukraine if it were to fail from other countries. In Washington, Biden defined the Republicans’ obstructionism as “insane”, making it clear that not only the future of Ukraine but of the entire free world is at stake: “We cannot allow Putin to win.”

