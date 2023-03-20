Under cover of darkness Vladimir Putin appeared yesterday for a “working visit” to Mariupol, the Ukrainian city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which fell into Russian hands 10 months ago after being reduced to rubble by Russian bombing. The inspection, which took place between Saturday evening and Sunday night, is the first by the Russian leader in the occupied territories of Donbass since the beginning of the war. And it comes immediately after the arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) which accuses Putin of having deported Ukrainian children to the Federation. A gesture of defiance, observe international analysts, but also a demonstration that the president is firmly in command and it will certainly not be the Hague that exiles him to the rooms of the Kremlin. The Russian state news agency Tass reported the Russian president in Mariupol at 4 in the morning, saying that he arrived by helicopter, personally drove a car and together with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin “inspected places in the city and spoke with local residents», to which he said: «We need to start getting to know each other better».

Khusnullin said that “all medical equipment has been mined” by the Ukrainians. In response, Putin said that “it’s not the way normal people do things.” The Mariupol hospital, in particular the pediatric and maternity wards, were devastated in March last year by Russian attacks, while the patients were in the facility. Ukraine’s reaction of anger at the visit of the head of the Kremlin was not long in coming: «Putin is a criminal, he has returned to the scene of the crime. He came to see what he did to him. And for what he will be punished, ”commented the exiled mayor Vadym Boychenko. Sarcasm from the Kiev Defense Ministry: «As befits a thief, Putin visited Mariupol at night, a city completely destroyed by his army». Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak accused the Kremlin head of “cynicism and lack of remorse”.

“The killer of thousands of families has come to admire the ruins and tombs,” he said. The political meaning of Putin’s presence in Crimea and Donbass also emerges in the statements made on Russian TV on the use of hypersonic weapons: «In 2014 (the year of annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula) Russia did not have those weapons, now it does. But we don’t use them for the special operation.’ Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who announced a Russian counter-investigation into Ukrainian crimes, described the nightly meetings of some residents with the president as “spontaneous”, as well as a visit to the apartment of a local family. For Kiev, on the other hand, it was just a set-up. A video shows the Russian leader visiting the city’s Philharmonic remodeled after the bombings, where cages were set up in August for Ukrainian prisoners whom Moscow wanted to process.

The other large theater in the city, on the other hand, was not rebuilt: it was almost completely destroyed by Russian missiles on March 16, 2022 despite being used as an air-raid shelter and “children” written in large letters on the roof. There were hundreds of victims and according to the UN it is one of the cases for which Putin could be accused of war crimes. Ukraine claims that more than 20,000 civilians were killed in Mariupol. The city remains Russia’s largest loot in this war, the only major city captured.

