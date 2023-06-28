Yevgeny Prigozhin would arrive in Belarus. This was supported by the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, who said he had asked Vladimir Putin not to kill the man who dared to challenge him. «I said to Putin: we can kill him, it’s not a problem. Either on the first try or on the second. But I asked him not to,” Lukashenko told security officials of him reconstructing the negotiations during the mutiny. The news of Prigozhin’s arrival in Minsk cannot be confirmed in any other way, there are no photos of him, but if it turns out to be correct, it could indicate the beginning of exile for the mercenary leader of the Wagner company. After he abruptly ended his militiamen’s armed march on Moscow on Saturday night, Prigozhin was never seen in public again. He offered his 11-minute audio version of him. But now his future remains shrouded in uncertainty, like that of his infamous Wagner group. Prigozhin’s transfer to Belarus should be part of the mysterious agreement between the Russian government and the mercenary leader himself to put an end to the revolt.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry says preparations are underway to hand over Wagner’s heavy military equipment to Russian regular troops. It’s hard to say what will become of the company. There are those who speculate that it will be dismantled and those who think it will be reorganized and continue to operate in Africa. Putin yesterday declared that the mercenaries will be able to decide whether to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, return to their homes or move to Belarus, just like Prigozhin. And it is precisely this aspect that gives rise to new unknowns. How many militiamen will follow Prigozhin to Belarus? Some observers fear that there are enough of them to pose a threat to Ukraine. “If, going into Belarus,” Prigozhin “kept an effective force with him, then he still poses a threat to the Ukrainian flank closest to Kiev,” British General Richard Dannatt noted in an interview with Sky News in recent days. .

Yesterday four people died (but there could be more since the rubble has not yet been removed) in a restaurant in Kramatorsk, hit by a missile. Among them a 17-year-old girl. Among the wounded, 42 at the moment, also a newborn.

“The war in Ukraine has led to greater internal division in Russia,” NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday at a press conference in The Hague. «Russia shouldn’t be underestimated – he explained – The battles are tough, but Ukraine is making progress. We must continue to offer our support to Kiev.”

There is hope for peace: the pontiff’s envoy, Cardinal Zuppi, is in Moscow and is seeking mediation. He had been in Kiev in recent days. “I hope he can play a positive role,” said Foreign Minister Tajani.

To know more:

The backstory – Prigozhin’s plane landed in Minsk from Russia at 6.40, and Wagner builds a camp for 8,000 men in southern Belarus at Osipovichi. The image of the assault «K»

The report – The Battle of the Dnipro: on the banks of the river where the decisive match for the Ukrainian counter-offensive is being played

The point – “We stopped a civil war”: Vladimir Putin’s speech to appease the wrath of the armed forces