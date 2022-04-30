The United States estimates that Russian troops have launched nearly 2,000 missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war.

The United States has estimated at 1,950 the missiles launched by Russian troops in Ukraine as part of the invasion of the country, which began on February 24. “We have seen some increasing strike activity in central Ukraine, including kyiv, as well as in western Ukraine, including Odessa and the Odessa area,” a senior US official has said, adding that they believe Russian troops “They are trying to get the ability of the Ukrainians to replenish their own reserves and strengthen themselves.”

There have also been attacks on electrical power installations. “Perhaps because the Russians believe that if they can cut some electricity, they can affect the ability of the trains, for example, to move,” he has indicated. In this regard, he has said that the attacks in kyiv were aimed at military production capabilities. “I know there are reports that they attacked residential areas. We have no reason to doubt that they did, but we are not 100% sure that they intended to attack residential areas,” he said.

“We still don’t see any amphibious movement in Odessa, nor any ground movement. Once again, it could be a part of his efforts to try to immobilize the Ukrainian forces in the area between Odessa and Mikolaiv so that they cannot come to the aid of their colleagues further east, in the Donbas area”, has he said. On the other hand, he has detailed that in the Donbas region Russia continues to “establish the conditions for a sustained, greater and more prolonged offensive”. “I’m not suggesting the offense hasn’t started. Of course, it has started, but we still think that it is a part of its attempt to establish the right conditions for sustained offensive operations”, he clarified.

Regarding Russian advances on the ground, he has described them as “uneven and slow” towards the southeast and southwest of Izium. “They seem to be advancing towards Sloviansk and a place called Barvinkoe,” added the senior defense official, assuring that the ground movements of Kremlin troops “are quite slow” in Donbas. “The artillery and air strikes that they are launching against the Ukrainian positions are not having the effect that they want them to have. The Ukrainians are still able to hold out a number, and they are still a bit wary of getting ahead of their supply lines,” he noted.

“We still believe that they want to put pressure on the Ukrainians from three directions: from the east, where they already have Russian forces in the eastern part of the Donbas region and have had for eight years; from the north, we just talked about coming out of Izium; and then from the south leaving Mariupol ”, he has detailed.

The senior defense official has estimated 92 battalion tactical groups (BTG) in Ukraine. “They are capable of conducting combat operations, but we believe they have suffered attrition. They have suffered losses. Not all of these BTGs are 100% capable,” he noted. (Agencies)