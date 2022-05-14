Ukrainian war, because artificial intelligence is essential

There war in Ukraine has seen the use in the field of more than rudimentary weapons such as Molotov cocktails, or old dated rifles: everything comes in handy when you find yourself in situations like those of recent months. But it is also undeniable that the conflict has tested some of the most advanced technologies in the military field developed to date, transforming the confrontation with Russia into a huge, yet terrifying, open-air war laboratory.

In particular, the role ofartificial intelligence (AI) and its applications. To guide us in this complex scenario, the Agi asked for the help of Antonio Pescapè, professor of information processing systems at the University of Naples Federico II. Here is the interview.

Ukrainian war, the role of artificial intelligence

What role is artificial intelligence playing in the cyber attacks that marked the conflict in Ukraine? Are there systems that allow you to program “waves” of attacks without the need for new human input? And if so, how effective are they compared to attacks conducted directly by hackers?

“Certainly artificial intelligence is playing a very important role in this conflict, both in the material – let me say – on the field, and in the immaterial part of the now alas famous cyber war. The systems for programming attacks make massive use of artificial intelligence for example, to improve the capacity and pervasiveness of attacks, to coordinate them (in the case of Botnets and DDoS) and in phishing attacks.

“But artificial intelligence has had, since the beginning of the war, a fundamental role also in propaganda operations: thanks to an extremely advanced user profiling it has been possible to carry out” personalized propaganda “actions and therefore an extremely widespread spread of fake news. capillary”.

Given the enormous variety of war material in use in Ukraine on both sides, what are the systems (aiming, detection, etc.) most marked by artificial intelligence?

“From the use of artificial intelligence connected to” autonomous weapons “to robot soldiers, today the applications are much more complex. Missiles and drones, for example, are able to autonomously recognize a target. A few days ago the news came that the DARPA, the department for advanced research projects of the American Defense, presented a project for an artificial intelligence capable of carrying out problem solving operations in the context of military actions; as stated, it would seem that these technologies were conceived precisely for make quick decisions in complex scenarios by training them to save the greatest number of lives. But, unlike other scenarios, in which artificial intelligence is used, that of war always envisages the “human in the loop” paradigm and therefore the the last decision is always up to the human. “

Do you know that there are artificial intelligence systems for tactical and / or strategic planning? And if so, am I at the disposal of one of the two forces?

“I have no official information and I don’t know the data from the field, but it seems that the use of AI systems is heavily used in intelligence operations by both Russia and Ukraine; recently news about the use of artificial intelligence platforms which, on the basis of data and interceptions from war camps, have provided information to monitor and prevent attacks by the Russian army “.

How relevant is data collection to power AI war systems? Is the data collected remotely enough (for example from satellites and drones) or are data collected “on site” necessary? If this is the case, do you know if the two sides are trying to use data collection methods widespread in the field and which ones?

“As already mentioned, I do not have official information. But, I repeat, various sources have stated of numerous applications of artificial intelligence that use both information collected remotely and information collected” on site “. Of those” on site “we have already mentioned, relative to the remote ones, for example, satellite images have been used for the training of image recognition algorithms that have allowed the identification of mass graves. But artificial intelligence has also been used for the recognition of deceased civilians and soldiers and for the recognition of mercenaries or soldiers who, due to war actions, have become confused among the Ukrainian population “.

What role does artificial intelligence play in coordinating our deliveries of supplies and war material to the Ukrainians? For example, are artificial intelligence being used to identify the safest and most effective pathways for the war effort?

“Here too I have no official news, but it is clear how artificial intelligence using satellite data and data acquired using drones can provide fundamental information for choosing the best corridor to use for the supply of troops and civilians”.

