A day of Russian “bestial ferocity” yesterday on the regions of Ukraine, as Zelensky describes it. Moscow soldiers attacked the Kiev region with drones, hitting a high school and two dormitories. At least 7 people were killed in the raid, while at least 33 were killed, including one dead and three wounded children, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Here the Russian bombs have hit residential buildings and the fear is that other bodies have remained under the rubble. Zelensky, to express his closeness to those fighting on the front, paid a visit to the Ukrainian soldiers engaged in the Bakhmut area.

The disputed town of Donetsk “is standing, the defense forces are holding”, says the Ukrainian leader. The version of the pro-Russians on the spot who announced the seizure by the Russian army of all the paved roads of Bakhmut was different. Zelensky lauded his ‘he heroes’ before stopping in Kharkiv where he presented the mayor with the honorary ‘Hero City of Ukraine’ award.

Meanwhile, London’s announcement of its intention to send uranium armor-piercing shells to Kiev continues to cause a stir. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov defined their supply as “a further step towards escalation”. The United Kingdom assured, through Foreign Minister Cleverley, that “there is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that talks about nuclear issues is Russia.’ And he added, as if to justify what was announced yesterday by the British MP Annabelle Goldie: “Depleted uranium bullets are not nuclear ammunition but purely conventional ammunition”.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Italy, Melnyk, also wanted to express his opinion on arms in Kiev. «Asking for peace in Ukraine and a stop to sending military aid means playing into the hands of only one side, the more armed one, namely Russia. It means asking for Ukraine’s surrender,” he warned, addressing the critical voices in parliament on the issue. Xi and Putin were also said to have spoken of peace in Ukraine, the one proposed in Beijing’s plan, during their meeting in Moscow. Hypothesis dampened, just a day away, from the Kremlin: the two would not have “discussed” the Chinese plan but would have only “exchanged views”. The Chinese leader’s visit to Russia was also an occasion for a new Kremlin criticism of the West, guilty of having had a “profoundly hostile reaction” to the meeting between the two leaders.





Faced with a destroyed country, the World Bank is starting to calculate the costs of reconstruction, for which it estimates that 411 billion dollars will be needed. The United Nations, the European Union and the Ukrainian government also agree on the figure. And an immediate need of 14 billion dollars is expected this year in favor of “crucial and priority investments” to start the work: yesterday the staff of the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Kiev for an aid plan of 15, 6 billion dollars. The agreement must now be approved by the IMF board, which should examine it in the coming weeks.

