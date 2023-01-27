On Remembrance Day, the nightmare of the detention camps falls on war. The alarm was sounded by the Polish prime minister, according to whom “Putin is building new fields in the east”. On Facebook, the prime minister also wrote that “Today we must stand together strongly against the demons who are once again committing genocide in Eastern Europe, out of respect for the victims of the Holocast and to draw lessons from this tragedy”.

And Vladimir Putin chooses Remembrance Day to superimpose the images. Yesterday the war against Hitler, today the fight against «neo-Nazis in Ukraine». Volodymyr Zelensky – from a Jewish family – replied from Kiev, saying that “today, as always, Ukraine honors the memory of millions of victims of the Holocaust” and warning that “indifference kills like hatred”.

It is an open disagreement between the Ukrainian president Zelensky and the IOC. “It’s not in line with our mission. We know the point of view of Ukraine which, not only wants to isolate Russia as a state, but wants the total isolation of all Russians while the mission of the International Olympic Committee is to bring together all the athletes from all over the world because that is the meaning of the Olympics» explained the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach in response to threats to boycott Ukraine on the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But Zelensky insists: «I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut so that he can see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist».

