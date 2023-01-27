On Remembrance Day, the nightmare of the detention camps falls on war. The alarm was sounded by the Polish prime minister, according to whom “Putin is building new fields in the east”. On Facebook, the prime minister also wrote that “Today we must stand together strongly against the demons who are once again committing genocide in Eastern Europe, out of respect for the victims of the Holocast and to draw lessons from this tragedy”.
And Vladimir Putin chooses Remembrance Day to superimpose the images. Yesterday the war against Hitler, today the fight against «neo-Nazis in Ukraine». Volodymyr Zelensky – from a Jewish family – replied from Kiev, saying that “today, as always, Ukraine honors the memory of millions of victims of the Holocaust” and warning that “indifference kills like hatred”.
It is an open disagreement between the Ukrainian president Zelensky and the IOC. “It’s not in line with our mission. We know the point of view of Ukraine which, not only wants to isolate Russia as a state, but wants the total isolation of all Russians while the mission of the International Olympic Committee is to bring together all the athletes from all over the world because that is the meaning of the Olympics» explained the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach in response to threats to boycott Ukraine on the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
But Zelensky insists: «I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut so that he can see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist».
Macron assures that he will continue “talking” to Putin
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, assures that he will continue to “talk to Russia”, despite the criticisms. «Some, in other times, could reproach me for having spoken with Russia. And I will continue,” said the French president during a reception at the Elysée on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. Macron was one of the few Western heads of state who remained in contact with Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. “All our countries have a position to hold, that of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, whatever friendships, alliances we can cultivate”, added the French president.
Ukraine: Lula denied Germany ammunition for tanks
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last week rejected a request from the German government asking for ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, to be transferred to Ukraine. The Brazilian newspaper, Folha de S.Paulo writes it. The request was discussed in a meeting of the Brazilian president with the heads of the armed forces and the defense minister Jose’ Musiu. Julio Cesar de Arruda, who was still at the head of the army at the time but was later fired by Lula, offered to sell the ammunition on condition that Ukraine would not receive it. But it was Lula who decided that, since “it is not worth provoking the Russians”, the German request should be rejected. Brazil is one of the few countries (along with Chile, Greece and Turkey) armed with Leopard 1 tanks, which explains the German government’s appeal. Despite having condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the UN, Brazil maintains a position of neutrality and does not participate in the sanctions against Russia.
