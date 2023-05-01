Ukraine’s counter-offensive seems imminent. Kiev’s front lines are abuzz with vehicle movement and artillery strikes, explosions are regular, hitting vital Russian targets in occupied areas. The Ukrainian Defense Minister said that preparations are almost at an end and President Zelensky reiterated that the counter-offensive is ready, even if nothing has been anticipated precisely on the date.

Ukraine warns Russia. The raid that took place yesterday on an oil depot in Sevastopol in the Crimea “is preparatory to that large-scale offensive that everyone expects”. For the Kiev armed forces, “undermining the enemy’s logistics” is one of the first steps for the “active actions” that will be carried out in the near future.

Moscow has lost Kharkiv and Kherson and is now focusing on Zaporizhzhia. The advance that was supposed to be quick and simple didn’t happen. Moscow appears undecided. The deputy defense minister in charge of logistics, Mizintsev, was fired: Kuzmenkov was placed in his place. Then the problems that Wagner’s mercenaries have to face emerge. The Prigozhin summit also said so in an interview with a popular American newspaper. Little ammunition, so much so as to risk having to withdraw from Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated to his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelensky, his commitment to provide “all necessary assistance to Ukraine to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. During the telephone conversation, Emmanuel Macron “mentioned European coordination in terms of military assistance in order to be able to respond to Ukraine’s needs over time”. The two heads of state also discussed upcoming international events and ways they could help consolidate international support for Ukraine, confirm its European perspective and promote security and stability in Europe.’

