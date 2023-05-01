Twenty self-propelled guns delivered by Italy to Ukraine to face the war do not work. This is supported by the Financial Times which cites the statements of a defense ministry adviser in Kiev according to which “none of the 20 self-propelled howitzers supplied by Italy at the beginning of this year was ready to be used in battle”. In short, not exactly a response to Zelensky’s call for the West to have modern and effective weapons to use for the spring counter-offensive.

The M109Ls donated by the government of Rome belong to the same type of self-propelled vehicles seen passing through the Udine station a few weeks ago and were allegedly produced by Oto Melara in the early 1990s. These are crawlers equipped with a 155 mm cannon, considered the standard of NATO artillery and among the most common among the allies during the Cold War. In 2002 Italy had decided to “park” the old M109Ls in the Lenta depot, in the province of Vercelli, but last summer the Draghi government had established that they would be put back into operation, after twenty years of detention, and sent to Kiev. The plan was that Rome would supply 60 howitzers to Ukraine and the United States would pay for the repair costs. But something went wrong, because the Made in USA components for the first twenty cannons shipped in September never arrived or proved to be incompatible with the Italian version of the crawler. Result: impossible repairs and unusable cannons. According to the reconstruction of the Financial Times, the twenty M109Ls would now be directed to Italy or Belgium, where they can finally be repaired, but we had to wait for the necessary pieces to be built from scratch. In the meantime, the second tranche of self-propelled guns left at Easter and filmed at the Udine station have been repaired, this time before leaving for Kiev, and it seems that they have already been used in battle.