If NATO countries send troops to Ukrainian soil, there will be “tragic consequences”. Not only that: the rhetoric of the West risks “a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and consequently the destruction of civilization”. Vladimir Putin is once again threatening the West: «The West is devising ways to scare the whole world, all this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and therefore the destruction of civilization», he said in a speech to nation before the Federal Assembly. The master father of Russia reminds us that Moscow has weapons that can hit targets on the territory of Western countries and reiterates that the Russian troops engaged in the war in Ukraine “will not retreat, they will not disappoint us and they will not betray us”.

The EU dismisses these threats as part of election campaign rhetoric. «Putin's speech must be seen in the context of the upcoming presidential elections» of March 15-17. «This is one of many examples of how Putin is trying to deflect blame from the war», said a spokesperson for the European Commission, according to whom «all these threats with nuclear weapons are absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate, but he is the one who started the war and which brings about instability. He is basically deceiving the nation, which lives under the iron fist of repression reminiscent of Stalin's times”, he added.

In Strasbourg, the European Parliament adopted by a very large majority – among the few against was the M5S delegation – a non-binding resolution to encourage the Commission and the member states to do everything possible to ensure that Kiev wins this war. There should be “no self-imposed restrictions on military assistance to Ukraine”, says the European Parliament, which should include ammunition, missiles and even air defense systems. Furthermore, all EU and NATO allies should support Ukraine militarily with at least 0.25% of their annual GDP, say the deputies, who urge EU countries to immediately start a dialogue with businesses in the sector defense to ensure increased production and delivery of ammunition, projectiles and missiles to Ukraine.

The European Chamber also approved another resolution in which it attributes the sole criminal and political responsibility for Navalny's death to Putin and the Russian state. The funeral of the great opponent will take place tomorrow, which will also be attended by the chargé d'affaires of the Italian embassy in Moscow, while the Russian embassy in Italy has not issued entry visas into the country to parliamentarians Benedetto Della Vedova ( +Europa), Lia Quartapelle (PD) and Ivan Scalfarotto (IV).

On the Moldovan border, meanwhile, the moves of the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria are being monitored, which yesterday asked for Moscow's help against alleged Moldovan pressure. «Russia has been exploiting minorities in Ukraine for years. In Moldova, Putin uses the same script with the separatists of Transnistria” stated the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, according to whom “no country is Russia's backyard and must be destabilized”. The European Union is following the evolution of the situation very closely, reports a Commission spokesperson. «We believe that stability in this region is in everyone's interest – he underlines – first of all in the interest of the populations on both banks of the Dniester river and in this context we encourage both parties to engage in a constructive dialogue».

