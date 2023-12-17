Vladimir Putin defines himself as “naive” in the first years of his mandate regarding the intentions of Western countries, which aimed at the “disintegration” of Russia as had happened with the USSR. The Russian president labels as “nonsense” Biden's claims that Moscow could attack NATO countries if it wins the war in Ukraine. «Russia – he adds – cannot, like other countries, renounce its sovereignty and be someone's satellite in exchange for some sausages».

Meanwhile, traces of the Russian dissident Navalny have been lost for 12 days: the risk is that he was “committed suicide” by the state in prison.

