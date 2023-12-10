The rule of the West is ending after 500 years and in its place “a multipolar world” is emerging. A threat, or perhaps a hope that Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov reiterated at the Doha forum, where he spoke remotely and spoke about the international situation, including the war in Ukraine. “The future of the entire country depends on the activities of Russian troops on the front line”, President Vladimir Putin recalled after the ceremony awarding the medals with the gold star to the heroes of the Federation: “The West has tried to weaken and crush Russia, but this will never happen,” he warned. The conflict, in reality, is at a stalemate, but the tsar wants to achieve at least one success in the field that he can boast of in the eyes of his voters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Washington on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden and plead his case to Republicans who oppose new allocations, while the aid already budgeted will run out in a few weeks. In an intense diplomatic activity after the White House announcement, an advisor to Mike Johnson made it known that the new Republican speaker of the House – who tried to tie aid to Ukraine to funding for US border security – will meet with the Ukrainian president.

Yesterday, however, Zelensky held a bilateral meeting with Javier Milei at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the new Argentine president. «Today the streets and squares of Buenos Aires were filled with the word freedom. Freedom is what unites Ukraine and Argentina and it is a word that we really care about, that we protect and that we are willing to strengthen together”, Zelensky wrote on X commenting on the meeting.

