Chinese mission of the French president and the president of the EU commission. To the two European leaders, President Xi Jinping shows willingness to call Ukrainian President Zelensky, but Moscow reiterates that for now there are no prospects for a peaceful solution. On the crisis, in fact, China insists “in promoting peace talks and a political solution” and Russia recognizes its mediation potential, but then underlines that the situation with Kiev is still difficult. Macron and Von der Leyen warn Beijing: do not give the Russians material that can be used in the war against Kiev. Meanwhile, according to Putin, the special operation remains the only way out. And the warning for the USA also comes from Moscow: the attempts to pressure us for the release of the US journalist Gershkovich are “useless”.

On the front line, a day of war in Bakhmut seen through the eyes of a Ukrainian soldier



It is yellow about the death of Igor Shkurko, deputy general director of the Russian energy company Yakutskenergo. «He died under mysterious circumstances» writes the Belarusian media Nexta close to the opposition. According to the Russian authorities, the man arrested on 31 March on corruption charges, committed suicide in a cell in the Yakutsk penitentiary on 4 April. Shkurko, writes Nexta, immediately expelled from the United Russia party, had opposed the arrest and presented an appeal on 3 April.

