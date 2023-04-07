Chinese mission of the French president and the president of the EU commission. To the two European leaders, President Xi Jinping shows willingness to call Ukrainian President Zelensky, but Moscow reiterates that for now there are no prospects for a peaceful solution. On the crisis, in fact, China insists “in promoting peace talks and a political solution” and Russia recognizes its mediation potential, but then underlines that the situation with Kiev is still difficult. Macron and Von der Leyen warn Beijing: do not give the Russians material that can be used in the war against Kiev. Meanwhile, according to Putin, the special operation remains the only way out. And the warning for the USA also comes from Moscow: the attempts to pressure us for the release of the US journalist Gershkovich are “useless”.
On the front line, a day of war in Bakhmut seen through the eyes of a Ukrainian soldier
It is yellow about the death of Igor Shkurko, deputy general director of the Russian energy company Yakutskenergo. «He died under mysterious circumstances» writes the Belarusian media Nexta close to the opposition. According to the Russian authorities, the man arrested on 31 March on corruption charges, committed suicide in a cell in the Yakutsk penitentiary on 4 April. Shkurko, writes Nexta, immediately expelled from the United Russia party, had opposed the arrest and presented an appeal on 3 April.
Ukraine: NYT, US-NATO secret cards published on social networks
These are ‘plans to strengthen the army of Kiev’
Top-secret documents from the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. It reveals the New York Times, citing sources in the US administration. The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak on Twitter and Telegram, the latter platform with over half a billion users and available in Russia. According to sources, the published documents have been modified in some parts from their original format.
According to military analysts, the maps have been modified in some parts from the original version by increasing the American estimates of Ukrainian war dead and revising downwards those of Russia’s casualties. Which would suggest that the leak is an attempt by Moscow to disinformation. The fact is that this is a pretty big damage to US and NATO intelligence. In fact, the published documents detailed the next deliveries of weapons, the strategic plans and the state of troops and battalions.
