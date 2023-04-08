The secret plans of the United States and NATO to support Ukraine in the counter-offensive against Russia expected “soon”, as they have been repeating for days from Kiev, have been disseminated on Telegram channels and Twitter profiles. The Pentagon is investigating to identify the culprits of such a serious leak and, from the first analyzes, it is hypothesized that Moscow may be behind it. In fact, the documents appear to have been modified before being published, inflating the estimates of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war and reducing the number of Russian ones. Kiev downplays what may have been a move by Russian intelligence. «Moscow is eager to interrupt the Ukrainian counter-offensive. But the Russians will see our real plans in the field. Soon,” writes presidential adviser Podolyak on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the back-and-forth question and answer between Moscow and Kiev on the possibility of holding negotiations is inflamed. The Kremlin spoke of China as “a serious power, which does not change its position so quickly under external influence,” Peskov said in reference to the visit to Beijing by French President Emmanuel JMacron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen . Brazilian President Lula is also expected in China, who with regard to a possible peace plan has suggested to Kiev that Crimea be handed over to Russia. “Even Zelensky can’t want everything”, Lula’s words. “There is no legal, political or moral reason why Ukraine should give up even one centimeter of its territory,” was the piqued response of Ukrainian diplomacy spokesman Ole Nikolenko. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on a visit to Turkey, instead remarked that negotiations with Ukraine will be possible “only if legitimate Russian interests are taken into consideration, which so far have been arrogantly ignored with contempt by Western colleagues”.

Lavrov also hinted that Russia could abandon the grain deal signed with Kiev “if there is no further progress in removing obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain.” Meanwhile, the official accusation of espionage against the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on March 30, has arrived in Moscow. The reporter, according to the Russian authorities, “categorically denied all the allegations”.

