An explosion took place in Kolomna, a city in Russia in the Moscow region 113 km southeast of the capital. The authorities confirmed this, after information and images of the incident had been disseminated on social networks.

⚡️”The whistle was heard, then the explosion was obvious. First there was smoke, then such a glow” Eyewitnesses posts footage from Kolomna, Moscow. pic.twitter.com/eU6luZrMVF — War Monitors (@WarMonitors) March 2, 2023



“The explosion happened in the air. We are most likely talking about a drone. But so far it’s impossible to say for sure, since they can’t find the wreck,” law enforcement officials told the TASS agency. An emergency services spokesman said “a number of potential facilities were checked” and “no signs of an explosion were found”. Speculations are spreading a lot on the net: Kolomna, in fact, hosts one of the companies that designs and builds the Russian Iskander missiles.

Prime Minister Meloni is betting on India to encourage the start of a peace process one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In New Delhi you meet Prime Minister Modi and speak at a geopolitical conference. «India can help pave the way for a just peace in Ukraine. Modi shares the wish and knows that Italy gives full support to Kiev,” she said.

Also in New Delhi, Russia and China split the G20: the joint declaration on war is skipped, tensions over the agreement for wheat. First contact between US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: “Moscow lift the halt to the START Treaty, consider Zelensky’s plan and end an unjust war,” says Washington.

