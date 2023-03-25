After Xi Jinping’s visit to Vladimir Putin in Moscow, European diplomacy moves towards Beijing in an attempt to obtain progress that will lead to an end to the war in Ukraine. The next few days will be intense for Chinese President Xi: first Pedro Sanchez will go to China one after the other on 30 and 31 March, then Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of April, and the novelty is that Macron will also be accompanied by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. But that’s not all: in reality even before Sanchez, Brazil’s president Lula will arrive in China, who postponed his departure by a day due to mild pneumonia but is expected to see Xi on Tuesday 28 March and, according to the Financial Times, intends to propose a “club of peace” to mediate and end the conflict.

If China were to supply arms to Russia this “would prolong the conflict in Ukraine and certainly potentially expand it not only in the region but globally”, is the warning of the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, who specifies in any case that the States United have no evidence to that effect. While Beijing claims that “China is playing a constructive role in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis”: “The United States is adding fuel to the fire and impeding the efforts of other countries for peace talks, what do the States want United?”, is China’s question in Washington from the mouth of a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Sanchez and the Chinese peace plan

Spanish premier Sanchez, whose country will assume the EU presidency in July, spoke of “points of interest” in the Chinese plan, underlining that it is not a peace plan. “China is a global player and her voice must be heard to see if together we can end this war and if Ukraine can recover its territorial integrity” violated by Putin, Sanchez said. While Italy, through Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said that “China can and must do more” because “in Moscow there are ears attentive to what it says”. Beijing “must push Russia towards a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops. The Chinese peace plan does not contain this request, but there are also other points that can be examined», added the head of the Farnesina.

Kiev’s appreciation for Giorgia Meloni

All while on aid to Ukraine comes an appreciation from Kiev to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “He has brilliantly set the record straight for those Europeans who continue to humiliate Europe by asking ‘not to help Ukraine'”, he wrote on Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak tweeted, underlining that «any such request means: we, Europe, allow the invasion of Russia, mass murders and the destruction of the law. This is unacceptable.”

UN: summary executions by both sides

Meanwhile, a new report from the UN human rights office denounces that UN human rights monitors have documented dozens of summary killings of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war, as well as the use of torture, human shields and other abuses that could constitute war crimes.

Moscow: “Slovakia violated the contract”

And Russia has accused Slovakia of violating a contract it signed in 1997 to deliver Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Under the deal, Bratislava cannot transfer jets to another state without Russia’s consent, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation in Moscow said. The Russian authorities spoke of a “hostile act” and a violation of Slovakia’s international obligations under the contract, which was also published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Yesterday Slovakia decided to deliver four aircraft to Ukraine, with nine more to follow “over the next few weeks,” the Bratislava defense ministry told dpa. Three of the total 13 aircraft are not operational and are to be used for spare parts.

