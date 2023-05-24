“Russia is going through difficult times,” admitted President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony for the presentation of honors to public sector personnel, but this will lead to “strong consolidation”. «Today is a special moment – Putin underlined – for our consolidation and strengthening of our national sentiment, of the desire to strengthen in every possible way the foundations of our spirituality, to create conditions in the spheres of economy, production and education of our young people to guarantee an unconditional future for our country”.

Meanwhile, two US B-1B bombers have been intercepted over the Baltic Sea by a Russian Su-27 fighter. According to the control center, the two bersaglieri were approaching the Russian border. “After the removal of foreign warplanes from the state border, the Russian fighter returned to its airfield,” the Russian Defense Ministry’s operations center said in a statement.

After a 24-hour battle on its territory, Russia announced that it had “liquidated” the forces that, moving from the Ukrainian border, had carried out an incursion into the Belgorod region. “Ukrainian nationalists” who wanted to avenge the defeat suffered at Bakhmut, as defined by the Ministry of Defense of Moscow. For Kiev, however, they were Russian partisans fighting against the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Moscow has reacted to the debate in the West on sending F-16 fighters with the usual division of roles and tones. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov limited himself to saying that even this supply “will not be able to fundamentally change the situation on the ground” favoring a victory for Kiev. While former president Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy head of the National Security Council, warned that the more destructive the weapons made available to Ukraine become, “the more likely a nuclear apocalypse becomes.”

In any case, the Kremlin said it was “deeply concerned” by the raid that took place in the Belgorod region, which according to local authorities led to the death of a civilian and the wounding of 13 others, as well as the destruction of about thirty houses and the temporary evacuation of nine villages. But many questions remain about the whole affair. Starting with the “70 enemies” that the Russian forces say they have killed, without however showing even one of the bodies, as some Telegram users point out. And then the question of who carried out the mini-offensive remains open, in which, again according to the Russian Defense Ministry, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, drones and armored vehicles were used. While the Russian forces also had to intervene with the use of aviation and artillery. A group of Russian militiamen part of the Ukrainian forces, the Legion for Freedom of Russia, took responsibility for the operation, claiming to have implemented it together with another armed group, the far-right Russian Volunteer Corps.

