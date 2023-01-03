Putin orders patriotic documentaries in cinemas. They will be dedicated to the invasion of Ukraine and the fight against the “neo-Nazi” ideology of Kiev. This was reported by the Moscow Times, explaining that the Ministry of Culture has until February 1st to implement the order. The Ministry of Defense has been ordered to assist Russian filmmakers who will make documentaries “on the heroism of the participants in the special operation”. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will have to report the efforts made in this direction by March 1st.

Putin also ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to present him by February 1 a report on the supply of weapons, uniforms, equipment and other means to the troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine. A sort of test on the real conditions in which Russian soldiers operate in Ukraine. In recent months, the unpreparedness of Moscow’s troops has been much criticised, just as equipment unsuitable for a war front has been targeted.

With difficulty, the complex machine of diplomacy seems to be moving again. In the next few hours, Turkish President Erdogan will speak on the phone with both Russian Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky. The interviews will obviously be separate and at different times. Something on the front of the dialogue between the West and Moscow has also moved through Israel.

