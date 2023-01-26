Moscow’s reaction to decisions about which tanks to donate to Ukraine has been a wave of missiles all over the country. 47 out of 55 were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, but this did not prevent a new morning of fear, with civilians still pouring sleepy into the subway tunnels and finally a death toll of 11 dead and 11 wounded. In the attack, according to what was reported by the Reuters agency, the dreaded Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the latest generation were also used. Tension is skyrocketing and the Kremlin accuses the West of now being directly involved in the conflict.

In Odessa, two energy infrastructures were affected. Blackout also in the capital. Germany plans to deliver the Leopard tanks in late March and early April. More Leopards arriving from Poland within a few weeks.

The Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, anticipating the imminent agreement between France and Italy on the technical details for the supply of the Samp-T air defense system to Ukraine, states that «Italy will send weapons to defend itself. We made ourselves available to give weapons that would not attack the Russians but would defend against missile attacks. I can’t criticize the help given to a population to defend themselves against a missile that falls on a school, an apartment building or a power station”.

To know more

Reportage – Sasha, the vet who saves soldiers: “Here in Bakhmut to help as best I can”

The point – Hypersonic Revenge: Moscow responds to tank supplies with a barrage of rockets

Analyses – The weight of being Germany: this is how history held Scholz back

The case – Putin’s punch on information: “Meduza”, the last free newspaper, is banned

Form – What is Samp-T and how does it work, the anti-missile system that Italy will supply to Ukraine

The grazing flight of the Ukrainian Mi-8 which nearly hits a civilian vehicle

