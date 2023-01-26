Moscow’s reaction to decisions about which tanks to donate to Ukraine has been a wave of missiles all over the country. 47 out of 55 were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, but this did not prevent a new morning of fear, with civilians still pouring sleepy into the subway tunnels and finally a death toll of 11 dead and 11 wounded. In the attack, according to what was reported by the Reuters agency, the dreaded Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the latest generation were also used. Tension is skyrocketing and the Kremlin accuses the West of now being directly involved in the conflict.
In Odessa, two energy infrastructures were affected. Blackout also in the capital. Germany plans to deliver the Leopard tanks in late March and early April. More Leopards arriving from Poland within a few weeks.
The Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, anticipating the imminent agreement between France and Italy on the technical details for the supply of the Samp-T air defense system to Ukraine, states that «Italy will send weapons to defend itself. We made ourselves available to give weapons that would not attack the Russians but would defend against missile attacks. I can’t criticize the help given to a population to defend themselves against a missile that falls on a school, an apartment building or a power station”.
Kiev ministry: grain exports at historic low
Grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have reached an all-time low due to the attack by Russia. This was stated – as reported by the Kiev Independent – the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture underlining that “on average” two or three merchant ships left the ports every day in January as part of the “Black Sea Grain Initiative”, an agreement supported by the United Nations and signed in July by Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s invasion of the country. Ships loaded with “only 2.4 million tons of grain” left Ukrainian ports in January, down from 4 tons in October, according to the ministry.
The Ukrainian ambassador in Canberra has asked the organizers of the Australian Open to withdraw the accreditation of the father of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, filmed together with fans waving pro-Russian flags and symbols. “His credit should be withdrawn. It is up to Novak and his team to take charge and resolve the issue,” Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko explained.
Myroshnychenko called on Djokovic, who is preparing to face Tommy Paul in the second semifinal of the tournament, to apologize personally and clarify his position on the Russian invasion. “It’s important for Novak to address this situation,” he said. A video posted Thursday to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account showed Djokovic’s father Srdjan posing with a man holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it. Serbian tennis journalists confirmed it was the father of the star player while the Melbourne Age newspaper reported that he said in Serbian: “Long live Russia”. Another man was photographed by AFP inside the stadium during Djokovic’s match wearing a T-shirt with a pro-war “Z” symbol.
Latvia: UN vote for Russian crimes tribunal in March
It is now essential to ‘seek political support’
Votes to create a special international court to try Russia’s crimes in Ukraine could be held at the United Nations in March. This was stated today by the Ambassador of Latvia to the United Nations, Andrejs Pildegovičs. Pildegovičs underlined that – in consideration of Russia’s presence in the Security Council – it will be necessary to put the institution proposal to the vote of the Assembly. «The vote of the Assembly – the diplomat pointed out – will not lead to the beginning of a trial of the Russian President on that same day. The statutes of the Tribunal will have to be created, the Trial Chamber will have to be created, but in any case, we will have started the formation of this Tribunal well before the end of the war». “(The member states of the United Nations recognize) that it is really necessary to create a mechanism that can bring the Russian Federation to trial and put its political class on trial,” concluded Pildegović.
