As Russian forces continue to strike at the fiercely disputed eastern city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said Moscow is suffering huge losses in the battle and that Kiev has not made the decision to withdraw.

Russia has deployed more experienced Wagner fighters in its assault on the city, where some 4,500 civilians remain, Ukrainian sources said.

Belarusian President and key Russia ally Alexander Lukashenko thanked China for its support during a state visit to Beijing amid US warnings that China should not get involved in the war in Ukraine.

Images from the Russian trench at Vuhledar, the military lies in a desperate situation



Ukrainian drones continue to pose a threat to Russia. According to Moscow, a “massive attack” of drones has been thwarted on the Crimea after those that fell yesterday on the Krasnodar region, on the Black Sea, and on that of Kolomna, 100 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Kiev denies attacks on Russian territory (but does not recognize Crimea as such) and relaunches: “In the Black Sea 5 Russian aircraft carriers armed with Kalibr missiles”.

And in the usual evening post published on his social channels, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke of energy: «This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian felt this difficulty. But we still managed to supply Ukraine with electricity and heating. Of course, the threat to the energy system remains, but we are continuing to work and prepare for next season».

