Moscow: Anti-Terrorism Regime in 3 Regions Bordering Ukraine

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has announced the introduction of a special anti-terrorist regime – which includes restrictions for the population – in the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by Ria Novosti. “The Kiev regime has made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in several regions of the country,” the committee said in reference to the military actions in Kursk. “To ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts,” FSB chief Bortnikov “decided to organize anti-terrorist operations in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk”