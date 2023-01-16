Shy trials of mediation in these hours with Erdogan and Putin as protagonists. In fact, the Kremlin leader spoke on the phone with the Turkish president, but more to issue threats than to talk about peace. The phone call between the two leaders also spoke of the contacts between Russia and Ukraine who are working on a large prisoner exchange agreement, which would involve a thousand people.

Pressing by Poland on the German government which the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, is asking “to act decisively by supplying all types of armaments to Ukraine”. Estonia and Finland have also joined the pressure to deliver the Leopard tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s reply was ready, on the occasion of his visit to the Hensoldt aerospace company, according to which Berlin is already supporting Ukraine with “very powerful weapons”.

The “yellow kitchen” in the building gutted by the Russians in Dnipro that tells the story of a girl’s birthday and the death of a father



The dead in the Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building in Dnipro on Saturday have risen to 40. Among them also 3 children. One hundred people injured. In the meantime, the demolition of the building literally gutted by the rocket continues. The video, which went viral on the web, of a little girl’s birthday celebrated in the yellow kitchen suspended in the air after the bombing has become a symbol of horror.

So the Mi-17 and Mi-24 cover the advance of the tanks with rockets at low altitude





Albin Kurti: “Putin plays on the skin of Kosovo, so Serbia wants to undermine the Balkans”