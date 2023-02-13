The embassy American in Russia urged i US citizens to leave the country “immediately”.. US citizens who “reside or travel to Russia should leave immediately”, reads the note, which calls for “exercise greater caution due to the risk of illegal detention”.
Also Moldova is in alarm: President Maia Sandu said Moscow was plotting to overthrow the government in Chisinau, put the nation “at Russia’s disposal” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. «The plan for the next period – Sandu affirmed during a briefing – foresees actions with the involvement of opponents with military training, camouflaged in civilian clotheswho will take violent actions, they will attack some state buildings and also take hostages». “The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power of Chisinau to an illegitimate one.”
On the ground, more and more fierce fighting outside Bakhmut as Russian forces push their advance towards the eastern Ukrainian city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks.
However, Silvio Berlusconi’s Sunday phrases that triggered the reaction of the Kiev government acted as the noisy soundtrack of yesterday. «The absurd ones Berlusconi’s accusations against the Ukrainian president they are an attempt to kiss Putin’s hands, which are covered in blood. An attempt to demonstrate loyalty to the Russian dictator,” writes Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Facebook. “The Italian politician must realize that by spreading Russian propaganda he is encouraging Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine, and therefore has political and moral responsibility.” Even within the government majority, many distance themselves from Berlusconi’s words.
Workers load Valentyna Denysova, 88, onto an evacuation train after leaving Chasiv Yar, which is near Bakhmut’s front line
In pictures: Ukrainian soldiers begin training on Leopard 2 tanks in Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak visited the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade in Świętoszów, Poland and met Polish instructors and Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard 2 A4 tanks.
Use Berlusconi words? We work closely with Prime Minister Meloni
Silvio Berlusconi’s words on Zelensky do not affect relations between Washington and Rome. “We work closely with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government on a range of shared interests, as we have done for many years with Italian governments, and we appreciate Italy’s strong support for Ukraine,” a spokesperson told LaPresse. of the State Department, regarding the ex-premier’s latest comments on the Ukrainian president.
