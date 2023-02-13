The embassy American in Russia urged i US citizens to leave the country “immediately”.. US citizens who “reside or travel to Russia should leave immediately”, reads the note, which calls for “exercise greater caution due to the risk of illegal detention”.

Also Moldova is in alarm: President Maia Sandu said Moscow was plotting to overthrow the government in Chisinau, put the nation “at Russia’s disposal” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. «The plan for the next period – Sandu affirmed during a briefing – foresees actions with the involvement of opponents with military training, camouflaged in civilian clotheswho will take violent actions, they will attack some state buildings and also take hostages». “The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power of Chisinau to an illegitimate one.”

On the ground, more and more fierce fighting outside Bakhmut as Russian forces push their advance towards the eastern Ukrainian city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks.

However, Silvio Berlusconi’s Sunday phrases that triggered the reaction of the Kiev government acted as the noisy soundtrack of yesterday. «The absurd ones Berlusconi’s accusations against the Ukrainian president they are an attempt to kiss Putin’s hands, which are covered in blood. An attempt to demonstrate loyalty to the Russian dictator,” writes Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Facebook. “The Italian politician must realize that by spreading Russian propaganda he is encouraging Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine, and therefore has political and moral responsibility.” Even within the government majority, many distance themselves from Berlusconi’s words.

