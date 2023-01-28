The deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, attacked the exponent of FdI, Guido Crosetto, who feared the risk of a third world war. He replies: “I persist in thinking that it is right to help a nation attacked for no reason”. Meanwhile, while the Italian government has announced its intention to launch the sixth shipment of weapons in the coming days, the Ukrainian president Zelensky has renewed the request “for long-range missiles, above all to eliminate the possibility for the occupier to position his launch missiles away from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities with them».
To know more
Case in point – Italy does not want war: “Enough of sending arms”
Behind the scenes – The secret note from the US general: “The conflict between America and China is between two years”
Why does Ukraine need the best tanks against the Russians? The video response of the British Defense
“Pressure on Pentagon for F-16 in Kiev”
A group of military officials is quietly pressing the Pentagon to approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian missile and drone attacks. He writes it Politicrecalling that Kiev has already requested this supply and that for now the Biden administration is not ruling it out.
Zelensky: “Three killed in Russian attack in Donbass”
«Today, at 9:15, the Russian army carried out a rocket attack on our city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region» in Donbass. “The enemy used S-300 missiles and hit a residential neighborhood. At the moment the list of victims has 17 people: 14 injured and 3 dead ». This was stated during his evening speech by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky according to reports Ukrinform. “It would be possible to stop this Russian terror if we could provide our military with the appropriate missile force so that terrorists do not have a sense of impunity. Ukraine needs long-range missiles, in particular.” “Thanks to everyone in the world – he concludes -: politicians, public figures, journalists and ordinary people who insist with us on the fact that there can be no taboo in the supply of weapons to protect themselves from Russian terrorism”.
Founder Wagner: “Our units took Blagodatnoye”
The village of Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk region near Soledar is under the control of the Russians, in particular the Wagner militia. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin announced this tonight. «Our units took Blagodatnoye. Blagodatnoye is under our control,” Prigozhin said, quoted by Tass. The comment, which appeared on his Telegram channel, is accompanied by an audio recording of the words of the commander of the assault unit, which, according to Prigozhin, is located on the southern outskirts of Blagodatnoye.
#War #Russia #Ukraine #Medvedev #Crosetto #Rare #fool #ministers #reply #foolish #nation #attacked
Leave a Reply