The deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, attacked the exponent of FdI, Guido Crosetto, who feared the risk of a third world war. He replies: “I persist in thinking that it is right to help a nation attacked for no reason”. Meanwhile, while the Italian government has announced its intention to launch the sixth shipment of weapons in the coming days, the Ukrainian president Zelensky has renewed the request “for long-range missiles, above all to eliminate the possibility for the occupier to position his launch missiles away from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities with them».

To know more

Case in point – Italy does not want war: “Enough of sending arms”

Behind the scenes – The secret note from the US general: “The conflict between America and China is between two years”

Why does Ukraine need the best tanks against the Russians? The video response of the British Defense

