A Russian logistics base in Crimea was attacked by 17 Ukrainian drones and dozens of people were killed or injured as a result of the attack. Ukrainska Pravda writes it citing the Ukrainian security services. According to an initial report by the Ukrainian media, housing, parking lots and petrol stations in the Yevpatoriia area were hit.

And it is once again the bridge that connects the peninsula of occupied Crimea to Russian territory, known as the Kerch bridge, which is the target of the missiles. According to local pro-Russian authorities, 3 rockets were launched in the bridge area and shot down by the air defense systems, even though at least 8 explosions were heard. The bridge was closed and reopened several times throughout the day, resulting in long queues of over 700 cars waiting for hours before being able to cross the bridge. Moscow immediately pointed the finger at Ukraine, defining the attacks as “sabotage that will not go unanswered”. “There can be no justification for such barbaric actions,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova who also reiterated that “the Crimean bridge is a purely civilian infrastructure and attacks against it are unacceptable.”

Smoke and explosions over the Crimean bridge



Kiev has neither claimed responsibility for the attack nor denied it. But the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, indulged in an ironic tweet in which he wrote: «Does it make sense for the Russians to repair the Kerch bridge? It doesn’t seem like it», adding «if you think your work is meaningless, think of those who repair the Kerch bridge».

Moscow continues to report attacks by Ukrainian drones on its territory. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at least 20 Ukrainian aircraft were shot down over Crimea on Saturday, while another was destroyed over the Belgorod region. According to reports from Kiev, the bombings launched by the Russians on Ukraine are much more lethal. A 73-year-old woman died in a Moscow attack in the Kupiansk district, while an operative was killed by Russian missiles in the Zaporizhzhia region.

However, fear does not stop the Ukrainians’ desire for summer and light-heartedness, especially in seaside cities such as Odessa, where the authorities have officially reopened 6 beaches. These are the first reopenings since the beginning of the war. Staying on the coasts, previously inspected, will be permitted from 8 to 20 and will always be prohibited during air raid alerts. Meanwhile, Poland has announced that, in addition to the 10,000 soldiers already expected, it will also send combat helicopters to guard the border with Belarus. “The transfer of Wagner mercenaries to Belarus is a major security challenge. Especially in the context of Belarusian-Russian hybrid attacks on our border,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said, stressing however that the border is well protected. The provocations from Belarus will be repeated, added the minister, but “the Polish army is prepared for many different scenarios and will react adequately to the threat”.

