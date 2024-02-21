After capturing the eastern town of Avdiivka, Russia claimed the capture of a key village on the Dnipro River. Ukraine has denied the claim amid heavy fighting in the east and south as the war approaches its second anniversary.

White House blames Republicans for Ukraine setback due to failure to authorize new funding package. The United States will present a new package of sanctions against Russia on Friday.

A woman with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship was arrested in Russia because she donated $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity while in the United States, according to her U.S. employer. Russia accused her of treason.

The Lithuanian government today approved, on the initiative of the Ministry of Justice, the allocation of 100,000 euros to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for investigations into crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Alexey Navalny's mother has filed a lawsuit over authorities' failure to release the body of the opposition leader, who died in a Siberian prison camp on Friday. The UK has sanctioned six prison officials over Navalny's death.

To know more